BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $660.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $702.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

