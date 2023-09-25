Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 107 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $506.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.27 and a 200-day moving average of $487.21. The stock has a market cap of $468.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

