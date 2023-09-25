Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

