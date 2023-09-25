Cardano Price Down 4.5% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Cardano has a market cap of $8.56 billion and $101.35 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.63 or 0.06021394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00033744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002375 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,198,584,811 coins and its circulating supply is 35,120,574,263 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

