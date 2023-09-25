Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $175.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.