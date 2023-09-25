Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $32.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.