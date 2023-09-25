Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $434.30 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.13. The stock has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.