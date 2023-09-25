CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,791 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $151.58 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $357.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.