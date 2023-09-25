CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.58 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.76. The company has a market cap of $357.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

