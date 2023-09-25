Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,958,000 after purchasing an additional 948,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.61.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX opened at $166.28 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $310.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.