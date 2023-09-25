Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

