Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $150,806,000 after buying an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.57 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

