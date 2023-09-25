Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.