Clarus Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

META stock opened at $299.08 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

