Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Pfizer by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 53,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

PFE opened at $32.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

