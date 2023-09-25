Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Insider Robert Barker Sells 8,097 Shares

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) insider Robert Barker sold 8,097 shares of Colefax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.67), for a total value of £56,679 ($70,208.10).

Colefax Group Stock Performance

LON CFX opened at GBX 760 ($9.41) on Monday. Colefax Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 600 ($7.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 860 ($10.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 728.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 743.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.02 million, a P/E ratio of 844.44 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74.

Colefax Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Colefax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.56%.

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

