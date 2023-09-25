Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lowered by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.