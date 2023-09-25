Comparing Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) and EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) and EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of EOS International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and EOS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -28.84% -79.68% -43.89% EOS International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 EOS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nerdy and EOS International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nerdy currently has a consensus price target of $5.93, indicating a potential upside of 83.55%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than EOS International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nerdy and EOS International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $162.66 million 3.36 -$35.40 million ($0.55) -5.87 EOS International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EOS International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About EOS International

(Get Free Report)

EOS International, Inc. provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.Webintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services. EOS International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. EOS International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sirsi Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.