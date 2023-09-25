Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $256.03 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.14.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

