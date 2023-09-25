Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,370 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 198.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $235.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The firm has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.