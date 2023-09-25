Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,166 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JCI opened at $55.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

