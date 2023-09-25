Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,368 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 819,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after buying an additional 383,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

General Motors stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.