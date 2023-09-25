Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $169,781,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.05 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

