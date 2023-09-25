Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 5,272 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $299.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $12,476,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Wedbush began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

