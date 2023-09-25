Dash Acquisitions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $357.91 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.30 and a 200-day moving average of $350.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

