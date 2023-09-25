Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.