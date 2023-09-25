Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $167.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

