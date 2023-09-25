Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 165.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $213.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

