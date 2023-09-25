Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $283,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Altria Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

MO opened at $42.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.