Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $197.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.79. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.