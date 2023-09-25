Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $593,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.67 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

