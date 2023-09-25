Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $285.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

