Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $359,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.
McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MCK opened at $438.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.10. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $444.80.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,541. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
