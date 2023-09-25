Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 738 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

ODFL stock opened at $400.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.94 and a 200-day moving average of $359.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.70.

View Our Latest Report on ODFL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.