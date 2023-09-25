Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $396.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

