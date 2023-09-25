Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,903 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after buying an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 494.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,478. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

