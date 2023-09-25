Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $28.85 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.