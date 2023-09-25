Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $249.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

