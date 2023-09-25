Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 941 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

