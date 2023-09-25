Drive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 205.3% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 56.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.47.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $305.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.