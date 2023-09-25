Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $195.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.64 and its 200-day moving average is $181.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

