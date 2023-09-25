Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Invests $220,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

