Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Invests $61,000 in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAND. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

