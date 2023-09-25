Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $346,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 191.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Linde by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,196,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 981,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,688,000 after acquiring an additional 646,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $372.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.23. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

