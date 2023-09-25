Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 809 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

