Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $3,755,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $447.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.02. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

