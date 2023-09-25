Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average of $184.53. The firm has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.