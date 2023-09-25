Ethereum Classic Price Hits $15.14 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $72.00 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $15.14 or 0.00058132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,050.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00245943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.00793807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00014445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00550242 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00117214 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,181,978 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

