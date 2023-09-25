Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.81 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $357.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.59. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

