Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.74.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

